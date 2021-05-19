Boyd Gaming (BYD) Stock Outpaces Industry YTD: Here's Why

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation BYD have performed exceptionally well so far this year. Year to date, the stock has surged 42%, compared with the industry’s growth of 9.6%. Notably, the company is gaining from initiatives to strengthen current operations, growth through capital investment and other strategic measures.



Other stocks from the same space such as MGM Resorts International MGM have gained 25.3%, while some like Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS and Corsair Gaming, Inc. CRSR have declined 4.8% and 11.5%, respectively, so far this year.

Growth Drivers

Boyd Gaming has been undertaking efforts to expand online betting offerings. During third-quarter 2019, it partnered with FanDuel. In second-quarter 2020, the company expanded its partnership with FanDuel Group, which includes retail sports books at seven Boyd properties, mobile sports betting apps in Pennsylvania and Indiana, and the online gaming site in Pennsylvania. During third-quarter 2020, the company continued to expand its partnership with FanDuel Group, thereby launching mobile sports betting products in Illinois and Iowa. Going forward, the company is optimistic about online gaming prospects in Ohio, Louisiana, Missouri and Kansas.

Apart from FanDuel, the company continues to focus on Stardust brand to expand its online gaming presence. During second-quarter 2021, the company rolled out of Stardust online casinos in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Since the outbreak of coronavirus, Boyd Gaming has been witnessing solid performance by the interactive gaming platform. Thanks to the strategic partnership with FanDuel, the company is optimistic regarding its future in the iGaming industry. In September 2020, the company collaborated with Aristocrat Technologies for the launch of a new digital initiative, namely, B Connected Mobile. The application enhances customer experience along with frictionless access to its range of online, social and mobile gaming brands. In 2020, online gaming contributed more than $10 million in EBITDAR backed by FanDuel's mobile sports operation in Pennsylvania, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Mississippi. For 2021, the company expects EBITDAR to be more than $20 million.

Post coronavirus-induced shutdowns, increased traffic from local and regional customer base is likely to benefit Boyd Gaming. Notably, the company expects the local market in Las Vegas to act as a catalyst for its portfolios. With restaurants and bars open, frequent visitation of locals is likely to drive growth.

