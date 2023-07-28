Boyd Gaming (BYD) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates

Boyd Gaming Corporation BYD reported second-quarter 2023 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both metrics surpassed consensus mark for the 13th straight quarter. Also, the top and bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis.



The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s quarterly results benefited from online gaming and Sky River Casino.

Earnings and Revenues

In the quarter under review, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58 outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.56 by 1.3%. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported adjusted EPS of $1.48.



Total revenues of $917 million outshined the consensus estimate of $891 million by 3%. The top line increased 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. The upside was primarily backed by solid contributions from online gaming and management fees (from Sky River Casino).



Total adjusted EBITDAR amounted to $351.4 million compared with $353.9 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



Segmental Details

Las Vegas Locals

Revenues of $230.9 million dipped 2.4% from the prior-year quarter. Our model predicted the metric to decline 7% year over year. Adjusted EBITDAR totaled $118.4 million, down 5.5% year over year.

Downtown Las Vegas

Segmental revenues slipped 1.7% year over year to $53 million. Adjusted EBITDAR was $19.7 million compared with $22.1 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Midwest and South Segment

Revenues of $518.8 million fell 3% from the year-earlier quarter. Our model estimated the metric to decrease 0.6% year over year. Adjusted EBITDAR totaled $201.8 million compared with $218.9 million a year ago.

Operating Highlights

During second-quarter 2023, the company’s total operating costs and expenses were $672.9 million, up 3.6% year over year. Selling, general and administrative expenses of $99.1 million rose 3.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of Jun 30, Boyd Gaming had cash on hand of $260.8 million compared with $263.5 million as of Mar 31, 2023. Total debt of $3 billion remained flat sequentially.



During the quarter, the company repurchased shares of its common stock worth $100 million. As of Jun 30, BYD stated the availability of $533 million under its repurchase program.

