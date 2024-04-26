Boyd Gaming (BYD) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates, Stock Down

Boyd Gaming Corporation BYD reported mixed first-quarter 2024 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the same. The top and the bottom line declined on a year-over-year basis.



During the quarter, the company’s performance was impacted by January's severe winter weather in the Midwest and South and a softer Las Vegas locals market. The combined effect of these challenges fell within the anticipated range, aligning with earlier projections of $20-$25 million in EBITDAR for 2024.



Following the results, the company’s shares fell 7.6% during the after-hours trading session on Apr 25.

Earnings and Revenues

In the quarter under review, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were $1.51, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57 by 3.8%. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported an adjusted EPS of $1.71.

Total revenues of $960.5 million beat the consensus mark of $947 million by 1.4%. The top line fell 0.4% on a year-over-year basis.



Total adjusted EBITDAR in the reported quarter amounted to $303.3 million compared with $340.3 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Segmental Detail

Las Vegas Locals

During first-quarter 2024, the segment’s revenues amounted to $225.6 million, down 6.1% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. The segment’s adjusted EBITDAR totaled $110.4 million compared with $126.2 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Downtown Las Vegas

Revenues in the segment fell 5.4% year over year to $53.5 million. Adjusted EBITDAR was $17.8 million compared with $22.4 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Midwest and South Segment

During the quarter, the segment’s revenues came in at $500.8 million compared with $512.2 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The segment’s adjusted EBITDAR totaled $181 million compared with $198.7 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Operating Highlights

During first-quarter 2024, the company’s total operating costs and expenses were $741.1 million, up 9.1% year over year. Selling, general and administrative expenses during the quarter came in at $108.2 million compared with $100.3 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of Mar 31, 2024, the company had cash on hand of $283.5 million compared with $304.3 million as of Dec 31, 2023. Total debt during first-quarter 2024 amounted to $2.9 billion, flat on a sequential basis.



During the quarter, the company repurchased shares of its common stock worth approximately $105 million. As of Mar 31, 2024, the company stated the availability of approximately $221 million under its repurchase program.

