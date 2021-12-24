Boyd Gaming (BYD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Boyd Gaming (BYD) closed at $64.68, marking a +1.22% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the casino operator had gained 4.51% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.87% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Boyd Gaming as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.25, up 171.74% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $828.28 million, up 30.26% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.94 per share and revenue of $3.32 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3393.33% and +52.53%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Boyd Gaming should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.52% lower within the past month. Boyd Gaming is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Boyd Gaming currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.08. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.6, which means Boyd Gaming is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, BYD's PEG ratio is currently 0.3. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BYD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.01 as of yesterday's close.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

