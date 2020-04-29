Boyd Gaming (BYD) Misses on Q1 Earnings, Cancels EBITDAR View

Boyd Gaming Corporation BYD reported preliminary first-quarter 2020 results, wherein both top and bottom lines missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Moreover, both earnings and revenues declined sharply year over year on account of the coronavirus pandemic. Following the results, the company’s shares declined 7.2% in after-hour trading session on Apr 28.

The company provided preliminary first-quarter 2020 results as it has not completed final closing procedures associated with reviews of goodwill, intangibles and certain other long-lived assets for impairment and the related income tax provision adjustments.

Q1 Earnings and Revenues

In the quarter under review, adjusted loss per shares came in at 2 cents. The figure lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 23 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company had reported adjusted earnings of 43 cents per share.

Total revenues of $680.5 million missed the consensus mark of $774 million. Moreover, the top line declined 47.7% year over year.

Total adjusted EBITDAR during the reported quarter totaled $144.4 million, down 35.2% year over year.

Segmental Details

Las Vegas Locals

Revenues in this segment amounted to $180.8 million, down 18.9% year over year. Moreover, the segment’s adjusted EBITDAR came in at $46.8 million compared with $74.2 million in the year-ago quarter.

Downtown Las Vegas

Revenues in the segment declined 14.1% from the prior-year quarter’s figure to $54.1 million. Adjusted EBITDAR of $10 million fell 50% from $15 million in the prior-year quarter. The decline can primarily be attributed to the coronavirus pandemic.

Midwest and South Segment

Revenues in this segment decreased 17.7% from $445.6 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDAR was $105.8 million, down from $156.5 million in the year-ago quarter. The segment performance was robust in the first two months of the quarter but the coronavirus outbreak hurt results in the last month.

Other Financial Details

As of Mar 31, 2020, the company had cash on hand of $831.2 million, which includes $670.0 million that was drawn from the company's revolving credit facilities on Mar 16, 2020. Total debt amounted to $4.44 billion.

Withdraws 2020 Guidance

The company has withdrawn adjusted EBITDAR guidance citing the coronavirus outbreak. Moreover, the company announced that all Boyd Gaming properties will remain closed to the public as of Apr 28, 2020.

