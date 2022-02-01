Boyd Gaming (BYD) Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Boyd Gaming Corporation BYD is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 3, after the closing bell.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.4% and 0.7%, respectively. Both the metrics improved significantly on a year-over-year basis.

Q4 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.25 per share, indicating an increase of 171.7% from 46 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $735.4 million, suggesting growth of 15.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Factors to Note

Boyd Gaming’s fourth-quarter 2021 performance is expected to have benefited from its increased focus on online betting, improvement in destination business and pent-up demand for non-gaming amenities. Operational strategy, streamlined cost structure, enhanced capabilities and continuous focus on core customers bode well. The company’s partnership with FanDuel Group has been driving growth.



The company’s robust improvements across all reportable segments sales are likely to have favored the fourth-quarter performance.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gaming Revenues for the fourth quarter is pegged at $639 million, suggesting an increase of 24.1% year over year. The consensus mark for Food and Beverage revenues stands at $81 million, up 104.8% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Room revenues for the third quarter is pegged at $47.7 million, compared with $24.4 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The consensus mark for Other revenues stands at $63 million, compared with $57 million in the prior-year quarter.

Boyd Gaming Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Boyd Gaming Corporation price-eps-surprise | Boyd Gaming Corporation Quote

What Our Model Indicates

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Boyd Gaming this time around. That is because a stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) for this to happen. However, that is not the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: Boyd Gaming has an Earnings ESP of +7.44%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Boyd Gaming currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary space that investors may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



PlayAGS, Inc. AGS has an Earnings ESP of +42.71% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Shares of PlayAGS have gained 39.8% in the past year. AGS’ earnings topped the consensus mark thrice in the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 33.3%.



Oxford Industries, Inc. OXM has an Earnings ESP of +2.97% and a Zacks Rank #1.



Shares of Oxford Industries have appreciated 28% in the past year. OXM’s earnings surpassed the consensus mark thrice in the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 96.7%.



Accel Entertainment, Inc. ACEL has an Earnings ESP of +11.21% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Shares of Accel Entertainment have surged 26.2% in the past year. ACEL’s earnings in current year is likely to witness growth of 1,000%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.