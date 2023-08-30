Boyd Gaming (BYD) Benefits From Robust Online Betting Growth

Boyd Gaming Corporation BYD is gaining from an expansion of online betting, the FanDuel partnership and the robust performance of the Las Vegas operation. However, increased expenses across food and beverage, and total operating costs along with intense industry competition are concerns.



The Zacks rank #3 (Hold) company’s earnings and sales in 2023 are likely to witness growth of 4% and 3.2% year over year, respectively.



Let’s delve deeper.

Growth Drivers

Boyd Gaming has been undertaking efforts to expand online betting offerings. One of its notable initiatives has been regarding the legalization of sports gambling. BYD has been witnessing a solid performance by the interactive gaming platform. Thanks to the strategic partnership with FanDuel, the company is optimistic about its future in the iGaming industry.



In the second quarter, the Online segment generated $85 million in revenues, up 49.6% year over year. Segmental EBITDAR came in at approximately $13.4 million, reflecting 74.5% growth on a year-over-year basis. The upside was backed by the launch of online gaming in Ohio, growth in Pennsylvania and the acquisition of Pala Interactive (in fourth-quarter 2022).



For 2023, management expects EBITDAR of the Online segment in the range of $55-$60 million, up from the prior expectation of $50 million. It expects solid contributions from FanDuel operations (in Ohio and Kansas) and Boyd Interactive's portfolio.



During second-quarter 2023, BYD relaunched Starts branded online casinos in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, marking the first leveraging of the Boyd Interactive platform to manage its online casino operations.



The company considers the local market in Las Vegas as a major driver for its portfolios. With restaurants and bars open, frequent visitations by locals are likely to spur its growth. For the first six months of 2023, Boyd Gaming reported positive customer trends with respect to guest counts, frequency and spending along with growth in the convention business. Segmental revenues and EBITDAR rose 1.5% and 0.2%, respectively, year over year in the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Concerns

Despite several margin-enhancing initiatives, Boyd Gaming has been grappling with higher expenses across project development, preopening and writedowns, online as well as food and beverage. Total operating costs and expenses during the quarter were $672.9 million compared with $649.4 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



Going forward, management intends to monitor the economic situation to gauge the impacts of interest rate hikes and inflationary pressures. For 2023, our model predicts room and online expenses to witness year-over-year growth of 1.5% to $69.4 million and 17.8% to $252.1 million, respectively.

