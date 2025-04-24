Boyd (BYD) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Boyd Gaming (BYD) reported $991.57 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.2%. EPS of $1.62 for the same period compares to $1.51 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $970.21 million, representing a surprise of +2.20%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.58%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.52.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Boyd performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- Online : $169.57 million compared to the $152.20 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16% year over year.

: $169.57 million compared to the $152.20 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16% year over year. Revenues by Segment- Downtown Las Vegas : $57.29 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $53.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7%.

: $57.29 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $53.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7%. Revenues by Segment- Midwest and South : $504.59 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $502.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.8%.

: $504.59 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $502.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.8%. Revenues by Segment- Managed & Other : $37.32 million versus $35.69 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $37.32 million versus $35.69 million estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues by Segment- Las Vegas Locals : $222.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $225 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.3%.

: $222.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $225 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.3%. Adjusted EBITDAR- Online : $23.31 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $22.06 million.

: $23.31 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $22.06 million. Adjusted EBITDAR- Managed & Other : $27.32 million versus $24.82 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $27.32 million versus $24.82 million estimated by five analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDAR- Corporate expense : -$23.80 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$24.32 million.

: -$23.80 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$24.32 million. Adjusted EBITDAR- Downtown Las Vegas : $20.92 million compared to the $18.36 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $20.92 million compared to the $18.36 million average estimate based on five analysts. Adjusted EBITDAR- Midwest and South : $183.22 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $182.16 million.

: $183.22 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $182.16 million. Adjusted EBITDAR- Las Vegas Locals: $106.55 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $107.84 million.

Shares of Boyd have returned -2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.