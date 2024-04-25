Boyd (BYD) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Boyd Gaming (BYD) reported revenue of $960.52 million, down 0.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.51, compared to $1.71 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.40% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $947.26 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.57, the EPS surprise was -3.82%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Boyd performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- Online : $146.17 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $124.04 million.

: $146.17 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $124.04 million. Revenues by Segment- Managed & Other : $34.43 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $31.76 million.

: $34.43 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $31.76 million. Revenues by Segment- Midwest and South Region : $500.77 million compared to the $500.44 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.2% year over year.

: $500.77 million compared to the $500.44 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.2% year over year. Revenues by Segment- Las Vegas Locals : $225.62 million versus $232.11 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.1% change.

: $225.62 million versus $232.11 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.1% change. Revenues by Segment- Downtown Las Vegas : $53.53 million versus $58.54 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.4% change.

: $53.53 million versus $58.54 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.4% change. Adjusted EBITDAR- Online : $20.48 million versus $20.73 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $20.48 million versus $20.73 million estimated by five analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDAR- Managed & Other : $24.78 million versus $21.15 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $24.78 million versus $21.15 million estimated by five analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDAR- Las Vegas Locals : $110.44 million compared to the $117.17 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $110.44 million compared to the $117.17 million average estimate based on five analysts. Adjusted EBITDAR- Downtown Las Vegas : $17.82 million compared to the $23.61 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $17.82 million compared to the $23.61 million average estimate based on five analysts. Adjusted EBITDAR- Midwest and South : $180.99 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $188.17 million.

: $180.99 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $188.17 million. Adjusted EBITDAR- Corporate expense: -$24.02 million compared to the -$23.23 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Shares of Boyd have returned -4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

