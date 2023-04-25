Boyd (BYD) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Boyd Gaming (BYD) reported $963.97 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 12%. EPS of $1.71 for the same period compares to $1.40 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $885.47 million, representing a surprise of +8.87%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.25%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.51.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Boyd performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues Gross- Las Vegas Locals : $240.27 million versus $228.97 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.6% change.

: $240.27 million versus $228.97 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.6% change. Revenues Gross- Downtown Las Vegas : $56.56 million versus $52.71 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.3% change.

: $56.56 million versus $52.71 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.3% change. Revenues Gross- Midwest and South Region : $512.17 million versus $586.33 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.3% change.

: $512.17 million versus $586.33 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.3% change. Adjusted EBITDAR- Las Vegas Locals : $126.16 million versus $117.18 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $126.16 million versus $117.18 million estimated by four analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDAR- Corporate expense : -$22.24 million versus -$21.97 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: -$22.24 million versus -$21.97 million estimated by four analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDAR- Midwest and South : $198.68 million versus $223.06 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $198.68 million versus $223.06 million estimated by four analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDAR- Downtown Las Vegas: $22.37 million versus $19 million estimated by four analysts on average.

Shares of Boyd have returned +10.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.