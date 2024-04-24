Boyd (BYD) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that Boyd Gaming (BYD) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.57 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 8.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $947.24 million, declining 1.7% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Boyd metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues by Segment- Downtown Las Vegas' will reach $58.49 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues by Segment- Las Vegas Locals' will reach $232.26 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues by Segment- Midwest and South Region' of $498.14 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.7% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDAR- Las Vegas Locals' stands at $117.17 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $126.16 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDAR- Downtown Las Vegas' will reach $23.55 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $22.37 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDAR- Midwest and South' will likely reach $186.69 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $198.68 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, shares of Boyd have returned -3.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. Currently, BYD carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

