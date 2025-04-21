Boyd (BYD) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, Boyd Gaming (BYD) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.52 per share, reflecting an increase of 0.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $976.6 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.7%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Boyd metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Online' should come in at $152.20 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues by Segment- Downtown Las Vegas' will reach $53.91 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.7% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues by Segment- Midwest and South' at $502.33 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.3% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues by Segment- Las Vegas Locals' of $225.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.3%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDAR- Online' will reach $22.06 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $20.48 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBITDAR- Managed & Other' reaching $24.82 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $24.78 million.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDAR- Downtown Las Vegas' to come in at $18.36 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $17.82 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDAR- Midwest and South' stands at $182.16 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $180.99 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDAR- Las Vegas Locals' should arrive at $107.84 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $110.44 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Boyd here>>>



Over the past month, Boyd shares have recorded returns of -4.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), BYD will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.