Boyaa Interactive Reveals Significant Cryptocurrency Holdings

Boyaa Interactive International has revealed its cryptocurrency holdings, consisting of 2,641 Bitcoins and 15,445 Ether, with a total investment of over $185 million. The company highlights the volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, advising investors to approach its stock with caution due to potential fluctuations in digital asset values.

