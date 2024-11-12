News & Insights

Boyaa Interactive Reveals Significant Cryptocurrency Holdings

November 12, 2024 — 08:09 am EST

Boyaa Interactive International (HK:0434) has released an update.

Boyaa Interactive International has revealed its cryptocurrency holdings, consisting of 2,641 Bitcoins and 15,445 Ether, with a total investment of over $185 million. The company highlights the volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, advising investors to approach its stock with caution due to potential fluctuations in digital asset values.

