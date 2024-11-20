News & Insights

Boyaa Interactive Reports Strong Profit Growth in 2024

November 20, 2024 — 11:10 pm EST

Boyaa Interactive International (HK:0434) has released an update.

Boyaa Interactive International reported significant financial growth with a 149.4% rise in profit attributable to owners, reaching RMB 212,325,000 for the nine months ending September 2024. Revenue from online games showed a steady increase, particularly in mobile games, contributing to the company’s impressive gross profit of RMB 225,694,000. Despite some losses in digital assets, the company’s overall financial performance remains strong, attracting attention from investors.

