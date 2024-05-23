Boyaa Interactive Posts Impressive Profit Surge

Boyaa Interactive International (HK:0434) has released an update.

Boyaa Interactive International Limited reports a significant year-on-year increase in profit attributable to owners, with the first quarter of 2024 seeing a 1,127.6% surge compared to the same period last year. Despite a dip in quarterly revenue, the company’s gross profit also grew by 21.8%. These financial results highlight the company’s strong performance, particularly in the online gaming sector where mobile games contributed substantially.

