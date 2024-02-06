Boy Scouts victims can't change 'quick pay' decision, judge rules

By Dietrich Knauth

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Hundreds of former Boy Scouts who say they were abused as children by troop leaders are stuck with their decision to receive just $3,500 from the youth organization's $2.46 billion bankruptcy settlement regardless of their arguments that they chose that option by mistake, a judge in Delaware has ruled.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein acknowledged on Monday that her decision "yields a harsh result" for about 275 men who have "waited many years for acknowledgment and recompense."

But the Boy Scouts of America settlement, approved in court in September 2022, was clear that abuse claimants could select a "one-time cash payment" of $3,500 when voting on the settlement, and that the choice was final, Silverstein wrote.

Attorneys for the abuse claimants had asked Silverstein to intervene in October and November, arguing that their clients' claims were worth thousands, or even millions more than the $3,500 they would receive as a "quick pay" option. Some men said they misunderstood the "quick pay" option and others said they checked the wrong box when voting.

The "quick pay" option was chosen by about 7,300 of the 82,000 men who filed claims in the Boy Scouts bankruptcy case. Abuse survivors who did not elect the "quick pay" option could receive as much as $2.7 million for the most severe cases of abuse, according to court documents, but they will have to go through a claims evaluation process that could take months or years.

The Boy Scouts organization filed for bankruptcy in February 2020 after several U.S. states enacted laws allowing accusers to sue over decades-old abuse allegations. The 114-year-old organization, already facing declining membership, had previously said it might not survive without resolving those lawsuits in bankruptcy.

