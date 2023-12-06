BOX's Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates, Increase Y/Y

Box, Inc. BOX reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 non-GAAP earnings per share of 36 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.3%. The figure jumped 16.2% year over year.



Total revenues of $261.54 million lagged the consensus mark of $262.03 million. The top line increased 5% year over year (7% growth on a constant currency basis).



Solid momentum in the Content Cloud platform and the growing adoption of Enterprise Plus Suites drove top-line growth.



Continuous product enhancements and the growing momentum of Box AI were a positive.



However, macroeconomic concerns continue to impact IT spending negatively.



Box has lost 14.2% year to date against the industry’s gain of 57.5%.

Quarter in Detail

Billings were $254 million for the reported quarter, decreasing 2% year over year (2% growth on a constant currency basis).



Deferred revenues were $472 million in the fiscal third quarter, increasing 1% from the prior fiscal-year quarter’s reading (2% growth on a constant currency basis).



BOX saw a 79% attach rate for its Suites, up 600 basis points (bps) year over year. Moreover, 51% of revenues came from Suites, expanding 900 bps year over year.



Box’s net retention rate was 102% at the end of the fiscal third quarter, down 800 bps year over year due to macroeconomic challenges.



The remaining performance obligations for the reported quarter were $1.13 billion, up 7% on a year-over-year basis (8% growth on a constant currency basis).

Operating Results

Non-GAAP gross margin was 76.3%, contracting 20 bps from the same-quarter level in the previous year.



Box’s operating expenses of $180.9 million increased by 5.1% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, the figure expanded 30 bps from the year-ago quarter’s level to 69.2%.



On a non-GAAP basis, the company recorded an operating margin of 24.7%, which expanded by 70 bps from the prior-year quarter’s level.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Oct 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $377.9 million, down from $395.9 million as of Jul 31, 2023.



BOX’s short-term investments amounted to $61.8 million, up from $49.4 million in the previous fiscal quarter.



Accounts receivables amounted to $166.9 million at the end of the fiscal third quarter, which increased from $165.4 million at the end of the prior fiscal quarter.



Non-current debt was pegged at $370.3 million at the reported quarter’s end compared with $369.82 million at the previous quarter’s end.



Box generated $71.8 million in cash from operations in the fiscal third quarter, down from $32.7 million in the previous fiscal quarter.



BOX generated a free cash flow of $58.3 million in the fiscal third quarter.

Guidance

For fourth-quarter fiscal 2024, Box expects revenues between $262 million and $264 million, suggesting a 3% rise at the high end of the range from the prior fiscal year’s reported figure. The constant currency growth rate is pegged at 5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pinned at $266.99 million.



On a non-GAAP basis, BOX projects earnings per share in the range of 38-39 cents. The guidance includes an expected foreign exchange headwind of 3 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at 43 cents.



The non-GAAP operating margin for the fiscal fourth quarter is expected to be 25.5%.



For fiscal 2024, the company trimmed its revenue guidance from $1.040-$1.044 billion to $1.037-$1.039 billion, indicating an increase of 5% from the last fiscal year’s reading at the high end of the range. The constant currency growth rate is pegged at 8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the stock is pinned at $1.04 billion.



BOX also updated its guidance for non-GAAP earnings per share, which is now expected in the band of $1.42-$1.43, including an expected foreign exchange headwind of 17 cents. Previous guidance for the same was $1.46-$1.50. The consensus mark for the same is pegged at $1.49 per share.



The non-GAAP operating margin for the full fiscal year is expected to be 24.5%.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Box carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Badger Meter BMI, Arista Networks ANET and Snowflake SNOW. While Badger Meter sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Arista Networks and Salesforce each carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of Badger Meter have gained 37.8% in the year-to-date period. BMI’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 20.39%.



Shares of Arista Networks have surged 78.6% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for ANET is currently projected at 19.77%.



Shares of Snowflake have gained 18% in the year-to-date period. SNOW’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 64.74%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.