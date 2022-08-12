Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Boxlight Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2022 Boxlight had debt of US$51.0m, up from US$20.6m in one year. However, it also had US$11.3m in cash, and so its net debt is US$39.8m. NasdaqCM:BOXL Debt to Equity History August 12th 2022

A Look At Boxlight's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Boxlight had liabilities of US$48.7m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$68.4m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$11.3m in cash and US$30.0m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$75.8m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of US$51.0m, we think shareholders really should watch Boxlight's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Boxlight's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Boxlight wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 145%, to US$202m. So there's no doubt that shareholders are cheering for growth

Caveat Emptor

Despite the top line growth, Boxlight still had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last year. Indeed, it lost US$409k at the EBIT level. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above make us nervous about the company. We'd want to see some strong near-term improvements before getting too interested in the stock. Not least because it burned through US$7.0m in negative free cash flow over the last year. So suffice it to say we consider the stock to be risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Boxlight that you should be aware of before investing here.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

