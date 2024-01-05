News & Insights

Boxlight CEO Michael Pope Steps Down; Names Interim Replacement; Sees Q4 Revenue Below View

January 05, 2024

(RTTNews) - Boxlight Corporation (BOXL), a provider of interactive technology, said on Friday that its Chief Executive Officer Michael Pope has stepped down.

Subsequently, the company has appointed its independent director Dale Strang as interim CEO with immediate effect.

With over 35 years of corporate experience, Strang has worked for Johnson Controls, Ziff-Davis, Fox Interactive, Healthline Media and SpinMedia.

Separately, for the fourth-quarter, the tech firm expects revenue of $36 million to $38 million. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters project the company to register revenue of $42.17 million, for the quarter.

The company also expects that its fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA to be significantly lower than last-year quarter.

For the fourth-quarter of 2022, the company had reported revenue of $42.8 million, with adjusted EBITDA of $2.637 million.

BOXL was trading up by 0.94 percent at $1.070 per share in the pre-market on the Nasdaq.

