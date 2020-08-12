Boxlight (BOXL) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Boxlight Corporation BOXL will report second-quarter 2020 results on Aug 14 before the bell.

The company’s earnings surprise history has not been impressive. It has a trailing four-quarter average negative earnings surprise of 54.7%

Q2 Expectations

Coronavirus-led disruptions in the education industry are expected to have negatively impacted Boxlight’s financial performance in the to-be-reported quarter. School closures and technical complications in distance learning are likely to have impacted demand for the company’s products.

Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $8.8 million, indicating a 20.7% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Revenues increased 14.6% year over year to $5.7 million in first-quarter 2020.

The consensus mark for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of 5 cents. The company reported loss of 16 cents in the first quarter of 2020 and 11 cents in the second quarter of 2019.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Boxlight this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Boxlight has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Performance of Some Business Services Companies

Equifax EFX reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.60 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.1% and improved 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. The reported figure exceeded the guided range of 78-88 cents.

IQVIA Holdings IQV reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.18, which beat the consensus mark by 12.4% but decreased 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. The reported figure exceeded the guided range of $1.00-$1.09.

Robert Half RHI reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of 41 cents per share beat the consensus mark by 17% but were down 58% year over year.

