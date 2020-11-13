Boxlight (BOXL) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Boxlight Corporation BOXL will report third-quarter 2020 results on Nov 16 after the bell.

The company’s earnings surprise history has not been impressive. It delivered a negative earnings surprise of 28% in the last four quarters, on average.

Q3 Expectations

Coronavirus-led disruptions in the education industry are expected to have negatively impacted Boxlight’s financial performance in the to-be-reported quarter. School closures and technical complications in distance learning are likely to have impacted demand for the company’s products.

Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $11.5 million, indicating a 0.9% decline from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Revenues decreased 28% year over year to $7.8 million in first-quarter 2020.

The consensus estimate for the bottom line is pegged at breakeven. The company reported loss of a penny in the second quarter of 2020 and loss of 3 cents in the second quarter of 2019.

What Our Model Says

Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Boxlightthis season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Boxlighthas an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Performance of Some Business Services Companies

Equifax Inc. EFX reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.87 per share that beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.2% and improved 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.07 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 5.9% and improved 22% year over year.

ManpowerGroup Inc. MAN reported third-quarter 2020 earnings of $1.12 per share, beating the consensus mark by 90.5% but declining more than 37.5% year over year. Revenues of $4.58 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 8.7% but declined 12.7% year over year.

IHS Markit Ltd. INFO recorded third-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of 77 cents that surpassed the consensus estimate by 11.6% and increased 15% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues came in at $1.07 billion, marginally surpassing the consensus mark but declining 4% from the year-ago quarter.

