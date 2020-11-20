Boxlight (BOXL) Names Mark Starkey as Its New President

Boxlight Corporation BOXL announced yesterday that it has appointed Mark Starkey as President. Vastly experienced in senior management roles, Starkey will provide leadership to Boxlight’s global sales and work across functions and operations.

Starkey has been with Boxlight since September through the acquisition of Sahara Presentation Systems which he joined as CEO in February. His prior experience includes 17 years of senior commercial management roles such as COO and managing director in Logicalis, followed by senior management roles in EMC and Dell.

Boxlight CEO Michael Pope stated that Starkey’s experience, relationships and talents will be useful in the company’s efforts to drive revenues within target verticals and improve margins. According to him, Boxlight will be in a better position to grab market opportunities under Starkey’s guidance.

“We have the best solutions in the market, we have the best sales team in the industry, and we have a very exciting future as we execute on our growth strategy" noted Starkey.

Notably, shares of Boxlight have gained 32.2% over the past six months, compared with 1.2% rally of the industry it belongs to and 21.1% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

