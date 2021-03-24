Boxlight (BOXL) Buys Interactive Concepts, Eyes Western Europe

Boxlight Corporation BOXL yesterday announced that it has acquired Belgium-based Interactive Concepts for a total of roughly $3.3 million that includes cash, common stock and deferred consideration.

Interactive Concepts distributes AV and IT products and is a leader in the Belgian market. The company has been Boxlight’s key distributor in Belgium and Luxembourg.

Notably, Boxlight’s shares have gained a huge 684.2% over the past year, well ahead of the 51.9% rise of the industry it belongs to and 62.8% rally of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

How Will Boxlight Benefit?

The acquisition is expected to expand the footprint of Boxlight’s Clevertouch brand and grow its distribution network across Western Europe. Interactive Concept partners and end-user customers will have direct contact with the Clevertouch team and be able to influence new Clevertouch products.

Michael Pope, chairman and CEO at Boxlight, stated that the acquisition will help the company gain greater control over messaging and adoption of its Clevertouch solutions, strengthen relationships with reseller partners and end users, and considerably improve profit margins.

