Boxing-'You're scared to fight me', rants YouTuber Paul in bizarre McGregor call-out

Dec 15 (Reuters) - YouTuber-turned-amateur boxer Jake Paul pulled no punches on Tuesday as he called out Ireland's former UFC champion and king of trash talk Conor McGregor in a foul-mouthed tirade that sent social media into a frenzy.

Paul, fresh off a brutal knockout of former NBA point guard Nate Robinson, offered McGregor $50 million to step into the ring.

"My team sent you a $50 million offer this morning -- 50 million cash, proof of funds, the biggest fight offer you've ever been offered," Paul said while performing his best impersonation of McGregor, holding a cigar in one hand and a glass of whiskey in the other.

"But, you're scared to fight me, Conor! You're ducking me because you don't want to lose to a YouTuber. You're 0-1 as a boxer. I'm 2-0 as a boxer."

Paul, whose brother Logan -- also a social media influencer -- will face Floyd Mayweather in February in an equally bizarre exhibition bout, also took aim at Dustin Poirier, McGregor's next opponent, with a bizarre claim that his dog had more followers on Instagram than the 31-year-old American.

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru)

