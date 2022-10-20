Boxing-WBC champion Fury to fight Chisora for third time

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Tyson Fury will defend his WBC heavyweight title with a third fight against Derek Chisora at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Dec. 3, promoter Frank Warren confirmed on Thursday.

The 34-year-old Fury beat Chisora comfortably in their two previous meetings in 2014 and 2011.

It will be Fury's first fight since stopping Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in April but not the one many had wanted with the prospect of a clash with Anthony Joshua diminishing.

After beating Whyte he announced he was retiring but has since said he wants a unification bout against Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk next year.

Fury is unbeaten in 32 fights while Chisora, 38, ended a run of three successive losses when he beat Kubrat Pulev in July.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

