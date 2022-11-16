Boxing-Usyk promoter says IBF mandatory will not affect unification bout with Fury

November 16, 2022 — 02:54 am EST

Written by Aadi Nair for Reuters ->

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Oleksandr Usyk's mandatory commitments with IBF challenger Filip Hrgovic will have no bearing on a bout against Britain's Tyson Fury to unify the world heavyweight titles, the Ukrainian boxer's promoter told Sky Sports.

The 35-year-old retained his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles after a second consecutive win over Anthony Joshua in August and wants to add Fury's WBC crown to his collection early next year.

He said earlier in November he was only interested in fighting Fury next, but Hrgovic's team announced last week that the IBF had ordered Usyk to fight the Croatian, who boasts a 15-0 record.

"At this stage I can anticipate that it will not influence the undisputed (fight) anyhow," Usyk's promoter Alexander Krassyuk told Sky Sports.

"We expect his next fight to be for the undisputed so most likely it will take place in the Middle East."

Fury, 34, fights Derek Chisora for a third time on Dec. 3 having beaten him comfortably in 2011 and 2014.

