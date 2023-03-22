Boxing-Usyk promoter says heavyweight unification fight with Fury is off

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - A heavyweight unification title fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk is off after talks broke down, the Ukrainian's promoter said on Wednesday.

Alexander Krassyuk confirmed the failure to Sky Sports television.

The WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO champion will now seek to defend his belts against Britain's Daniel Dubois, the mandatory WBA challenger.

Usyk and Fury agreed late last year to fight for the undisputed title after Britain's Fury retained his WBC title against Derek Chisora.

"No matter how much Usyk compromised, he was pushed for more," ESPN quoted Usyk's manager Egis Klimas as saying.

There was no immediate comment from Fury's camp.

The two sides had already reportedly agreed a 70-30 split in favour of Fury but other terms had yet to be decided.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Toby Chopra)

