Boxing-UKAD investigating Benn after failed dope test

Manasi Pathak Reuters
UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) is investigating Conor Benn after he failed a dope test ahead of his cancelled fight with Chris Eubank Jr., the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) said on Friday.

The bout between welterweight Benn and super-middleweight Eubank, set at a catchweight of 157 pounds, was called off on Oct. 6, two days before it was due to be held at London's 02 Arena.

Benn, 26, returned a finding for "trace amounts of a fertility drug" in a random test carried out by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA), reportedly in August.

He had subsequently passed a test carried out by the UKAD, the official testers for the event, and was not suspended by the BBBofC.

