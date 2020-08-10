US Markets

Boxing-Tyson v Roy Jones Jr. exhibition rescheduled - report

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEVE MARCUS

Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson's exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. has been pushed back to Nov. 28 from Sept. 12, The Ring magazine has said.

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson's exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. has been pushed back to Nov. 28 from Sept. 12, The Ring magazine has said.

The eight-round fight, which will be part of a three-hour pay per view event shown on virtual social media and music platform Triller, had been moved because Tyson's camp felt they could maximize revenue by rescheduling, the report added.

Tyson teased fans about a possible return in May when the 54-year-old posted videos of himself training.

The 51-year-old Jones, who has simultaneously held a record seven belts, last fought in 2018.

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((Arvind.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular