Boxing-Title bout in China postponed amid virus fears

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARTIN POLLARD

Unified junior welterweight world champion Jose Ramirez's mandatory title defence against Ukrainian Viktor Postol has been postponed due to the concerns about an outbreak of the coronavirus in China, promoters Top Rank said on Friday.

Reuters

Reuters

