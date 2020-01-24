Boxing-Title bout in China postponed amid virus fears

Unified junior welterweight world champion Jose Ramirez's mandatory title defence against Ukrainian Viktor Postol has been postponed due to the concerns about an outbreak of the coronavirus in China, promoters Top Rank said on Friday.
