Boxing-Mayweather exhibition match against YouTuber Logan Paul back on, set for June 6

Amy Tennery Reuters
An exhibition match between undefeated former world champion Floyd Mayweather and YouTube star-turned-amateur boxer Logan Paul is back on.

The pair will face off June 6 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Mayweather announced on his Instagram page on Tuesday, after the match was postponed from its original February date.

"Mayweather Promotions, Fanmio and Showtime Boxing have come together to bring an epic event," wrote the 44-year-old Mayweather, who boasts a pristine 50-0 record.

The five-weight division world champion last fought professionally in August 2017, when he defeated fiery mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor, who was making his boxing debut.

Paul has a 0-1 record after losing to fellow YouTube personality KSI.

