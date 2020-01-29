US Markets

Boxing-Joshua almost certain to fight Pulev next in Britain, says Hearn

World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua's next fight is almost certain to be in Britain against mandatory IBF challenger Kubrat Pulev of Bulgaria, the Briton's promoter Eddie Hearn said on Wednesday.

