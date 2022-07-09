Boxing-Heavyweight Chisora beats old foe Pulev on a split decision

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Zimbabwean-born British heavyweight Derek Chisora beat Kubrat Pulev on a split decision on Saturday to avenge his 2016 loss to the Bulgarian and revive his career after three straight defeats.

The 38-year-old veteran and former WBC title challenger won 116-112 116-114 and 112-116 on the three judges' scorecards at London's 02 Arena and in front of a crowd of some 7,000 spectators.

The fight was for the vacant WBA International title, a belt that sounds impressive but ranks far below a world title.

The defeat was 41-year-old Pulev's third in 32 professional fights, the other two coming in world heavyweight title bouts against Ukraine's Wladimir Klitschko and Britain's Anthony Joshua.

Promoter Eddie Hearn saw more fights on the horizon for Chisora, who came into Saturday's fight as an underdog in the twilight of his career.

"People talk about Chisora and say 'should he hang up the gloves'. He has just beaten a top 15, top 10 heavyweight in the world so how can you criticise him?," said Hearn.

"If he is winning fights like that against the standard of Kubrat Pulev, why not carry on in the sport?"

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Chris Reese)

