News & Insights

Boxing-Finn Helenius returns 'adverse finding' in drug test - Matchroom

Credit: REUTERS/PETER CZIBORRA

August 25, 2023 — 06:26 pm EDT

Written by Angelica Medina for Reuters ->

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Finnish boxer Robert Helenius has returned an "adverse analytical finding" in a voluntary drug test taken the day before his defeat by former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua earlier this month, Matchroom Boxing said on Friday.

Britain's Joshua knocked out Helenius in the seventh round on Aug. 12 in London after the Finn was a late replacement for Dillian Whyte, who was himself ruled out of the non-title fight by an "adverse finding" from a random dope test.

Briton White has denied any wrongdoing.

The Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) informed Matchroom and the British Boxing Board of Control on Friday that Helenius had returned an adverse finding as part of a random anti-doping protocol, Matchroom said in their statement.

(Reporting by Angelica Medina in Mexico City; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((Angelica.Medina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.