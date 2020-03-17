Boxing-Canelo and Golovkin agree to third fight - report

US Markets

Mexican Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Kazakhstan's Gennady Golovkin have agreed terms for a third fight, tentatively scheduled for Sept. 12 at AT&T Stadium near Dallas, the Athletic reported on Tuesday.

Four-division champion Alvarez was scheduled to face off against England's Billy Joe Saunders in a super middleweight unification bout on May 2 in Las Vegas but that fight is expected to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Alvarez (53-1-2, 36 KOs) is still expected to fight Saunders (29-0, 14 KOs) before meeting Golovkin for the third time, the website said, citing multiple sources.

After battling to a disputed draw in their first bout, four-division champion Alvarez defeated IBF and IBO middleweight champion Golovkin in their rematch on a points decision that many thought could have gone the other way.

It marked the first career loss for Golovkin (40-1, 35 KOs).

