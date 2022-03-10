US Markets

Boxing-British board bans fighters from Russia and Belarus

Contributor
Alan Baldwin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/USA Today Sports

Professional boxing's British governing body said on Thursday it would not allow boxers registered or licensed in Russia and Belarus to fight in Britain.

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - Professional boxing's British governing body said on Thursday it would not allow boxers registered or licensed in Russia and Belarus to fight in Britain.

The British Boxing Board of Control's statement follows global sporting sanctions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

No major professional fights in Britain are currently scheduled involving boxers from Russia or Belarus.

Russian light-heavyweight world champion Dmitry Bivol is due to fight Mexican Saul "Canelo" Alvarez in a high-profile WBA title fight in Las Vegas on May 7, a bout that has faced calls for cancellation.

Ukraine's former world heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko, whose older brother Vitali is mayor of Kyiv, told the BBC this week that the fight should not be allowed to proceed.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((alan.baldwin@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427933;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular