Boxing-Alvarez to move up to light-heavyweight, face Bivol in WBA title bout

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Undisputed super-middleweight champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez will move up to the light-heavyweight class to take on undefeated Russian Dmitry Bivol in a WBA title fight on May 7, the Mexican has confirmed.

Alvarez, 31, claimed the undisputed title after knocking out Caleb Plant in the 11th round of their bout in Las Vegas in November to unify the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO belts, giving him a record of 57 wins out of 60 fights.

"I am very happy with this fight against Dmitry Bivol," Alvarez said in a statement. "It is another great challenge for me and my career -- especially as I go up in weight and face an exceptional light-heavyweight champion like Bivol."

Bivol, who is 19-0 with 11 knockouts in the 175-pound division, won the interim WBA light-heavyweight title in 2016 by beating Felix Valera. He was then awarded the permanent title after it was vacated by Badou Jack in 2017.

The bout is part of a two-fight deal between Alvarez and sports streaming service DAZN, with the second fight set for September. DAZN struck a five-year global deal with boxing promoter Eddie Hearn's Matchroom stable in June last year.

"Saul takes on yet another champion, this time in the shape of fearsome, undefeated WBA light-heavyweight king Dmitry Bivol," Hearn said. "Fans can expect a thrilling all-action match-up."

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

