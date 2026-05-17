Boxer Capital’s $18 Million Corvus Pharma Bet Signals Confidence in This Biotech’s Next Phase

Key Points

Boxer Capital acquired 1,100,000 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter; the estimated trade size was $17.55 million.

The quarter-end stake is valued at $16.09 million.

This was a new position for Boxer.

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On May 15, 2026, Boxer Capital Management disclosed a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS), acquiring 1,100,000 shares in the first quarter for an estimated $17.55 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a May 15, 2026, SEC filing, Boxer Capital Management disclosed a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) by purchasing 1,100,000 shares over the first quarter. The estimated transaction value is $17.55 million, calculated using the average closing price for the period. The fund reported a quarter-end position value of $16.09 million for Corvus Pharmaceuticals, reflecting both share accumulation and price shifts.

What else to know

This was a new position for Boxer Capital Management, representing 2.11% of March 31, 2026, reportable AUM.

Top five holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:TNGX: $227.53 million (29.9% of AUM) NASDAQ:KOD: $51.88 million (6.8% of AUM) NASDAQ:RVMD: $48.62 million (6.4% of AUM) NASDAQ:KYMR: $27.41 million (3.6% of AUM) NASDAQ:CELC: $25.68 million (3.4% of AUM)

As of May 14, 2026, Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares were priced at $13.66, up 250% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 25% gain.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 14, 2026) $13.66 Market Capitalization $1 billion Net Income (TTM) ($15.3 million)

Company snapshot

Corvus Pharmaceuticals develops immuno-oncology therapies, with lead candidates including Mupadolimab (CPI-006) for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers, CPI-818 for malignant T-cell lymphomas, and Ciforadenant (CPI-444) for advanced renal cell cancer.

The company operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical model, generating value through the development and potential commercialization of proprietary monoclonal antibodies and small-molecule drugs targeting cancer and immune-related diseases.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals collaborates strategically with partners to advance its pipeline and address unmet needs in oncology and immune-related conditions.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative immunotherapies for cancer treatment. Leveraging a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and small molecule antagonists, the company aims to address unmet needs in oncology through strategic research and clinical development. Its competitive edge lies in its targeted approach to immune modulation and strategic collaborations to advance its portfolio.

What this transaction means for investors

Boxer Capital’s willingness to build a sizable stake in Corvus during a pretty massive run for the firm’s stock certainly seems like a strong vote of confidence. Corvus has increasingly shifted investor attention toward atopic dermatitis, where recent Phase 1 data showed durable responses without significant rebound after treatment stopped. In one cohort, 75% of patients achieved EASI 75 responses, while the company also highlighted biomarker data suggesting the potential for “drug-free remissions.” The company has already launched a Phase 2 trial expected to enroll roughly 200 patients.



Financially, Corvus ended the quarter with $236.7 million in cash and marketable securities after raising roughly $189 million earlier this year, which management says should fund operations into the second quarter of 2028. Meanwhile, the company posted a quarterly net loss of $13.7 million as R&D spending climbed alongside expanding trials.



For long-term investors, the key question going forward is whether soquelitinib’s early immune-reset narrative can hold up in larger studies. If it does, Corvus could become much more than a small oncology biotech.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Kymera Therapeutics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.