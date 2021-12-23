BOX to Aid Businesses Via Latest Monitoring, Reporting Tools

Box BOX has been persistently working toward strengthening its portfolio of solutions by adding new capabilities to the existing solutions.

The company recently made an enhancement to the Box Admin Console by introducing new monitoring and reporting tools. This serves as a testament to the above-mentioned fact.

It equipped Box Sign and Box Shield with advanced reporting features to help IT admins and internal teams in optimizing digital transactions.

Box also unveiled an automated domain verification capability to increase security, enhance working speed and confirm domains that get approved.

In addition, it introduced an enterprise event stream API that provides customers with near real-time visibility for Box events.

Further, Box unveiled a scheduled reporting for automating the report delivery procedure. The underlined capability is expected to start rolling out from next month.

With these capabilities, Box strives to help customers in protecting important data so that they can run their businesses securely.

Portfolio Strength

Apart from the latest move, the company recently added new features to Box Shield in order to provide customers with improved security without disruption in business workflows.

In addition, it launched Box Shuttle, which helps in the seamless transfer of large content to the Box Content Cloud.

It also introduced the all-new Box Notes and an updated Box Mobile app. Box Notes includes advanced capabilities so that business teams can internally or externally collaborate for projects from anywhere and track their progress seamlessly. Conversely, the updated Box app helps users leverage Box and stay connected to their content from any device.

Further, Box has integrated with Microsoft’s MSFT Office Software Suite named Microsoft 365 so that customers can seamlessly and securely work in the cloud.

The partnership with Microsoft includes integrations of Box with Teams and Box Shield with Office 365 as well as new advancements in Box for Microsoft Office Online and Box Connector for Microsoft Graph.

Expanding Customer Base

Given this strength in Box’s portfolio offerings, the company has been continuously attracting both government as well as private organizations.

Recently, the U.S. General Services Administration selected Box’s e-signature capability, Box Sign, for a seamless signing experience.

In addition, the Defense Contract Management Agency chose Box’s cloud content management platform for workload operations and reducing operating costs.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services also selected Box for providing an advanced technical edge to healthcare services in the country.

Also, Box was chosen by Panasonic Information Systems for seamless and safe cloud content management and collaboration.

Further, Lotte Corporation selected Box to make an advancement in its Digital Transformation program and strengthen collaboration infrastructure.

We believe that its expanding customer base is playing a major role in contributing well to revenue growth.

