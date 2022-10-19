BOX Solidifies Clientele With Recent Renewed Partnership

Box BOX and Japan’s Ministry of the Environment renewed collaboration. This shows the robustness of BOX’s portfolio offerings.

The ministry leverages BOX for security and defense against serious issues, including internal fraud or information leaks.

The ministry will use Box’s advanced security features to enable employees to collaborate and perform work safely and securely from anywhere.

On the back of Box’s capabilities, the ministry will digitize and streamline administrative operations to improve the employees’ work styles, thereby enhancing productivity.

The renewed relationship with Japan’s Ministry of the Environment strengthened Box’s clientele.

Customer Base Expansion

Box is making strong efforts to offer cloud management and security solutions according to customer needs. This, in turn, is driving its customer loyalty and expanding the customer base.

Apart from the latest renewal of the partnership, Box was chosen by Clario in June to centralize regulated and unregulated content in the cloud.

Box was picked by the Pan-American Life Insurance Group in May to facilitate a smooth collaboration and better digital experiences for its employees and customers.

In April, Polpharma Biologics selected Box for secure cloud content management and collaboration.

Box’s growing customer base is expected to continue aiding its top line in the days ahead.

This, in turn, is likely to help Box win investors’ confidence in the near and long terms.

Shares of Box have been up 4.9% in the year-to-date period against the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 36.4%.

Portfolio Strength

Box’s growing collaboration with organizations highlights the efficiency and reliability of its portfolio of solutions.

Further, BOX keeps bringing innovative technological solutions or enhancing offerings to improve its customers’ solutions.

Last month, Box enhanced Box Sign with novel features to help Box customers optimally use the Box content cloud without incurring additional costs.

In April, Box introduced the Box App Center, which gives customers access to several applications. The App Center is an open platform that integrates with more than 1500 applications, such as Microsoft Teams, Slack, ServiceNow, Google Workspace and Salesforce.

Box also introduced virtual whiteboarding and visual collaboration experience solution named Box Canvas to offer a secure collaboration platform to hybrid teams.

