Box Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Box Inc (Symbol: BOX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.90, changing hands as high as $18.80 per share. Box Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BOX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Box Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, BOX's low point in its 52 week range is $12.46 per share, with $24.9257 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.92.

