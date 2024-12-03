Box reports Q3 Remaining Performance Obligations $1.3B, up 13% y/y

The company states: “Billings for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 were $264.7 million, a 4% increase from billings for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 of $253.7 million, or 3% growth on a constant currency basis. Third quarter billings were impacted by a roughly 100 basis point tailwind from FX versus our prior expectations of 210 basis point tailwind.”

