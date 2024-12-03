Box reports Q3 EPS 45c, consensus 42c

Reports Q3 revenue $275.9M, consensus $275.1M. “We delivered strong Q3 financial results and unveiled the most transformational product line-up in Box (BOX) history,” said Aaron Levie, co-founder and CEO of Box. “Now businesses of all sizes will be able to realize the full value of their content and leverage the data inside their files to drive innovation, automate processes, and secure their most important information as we drive a new era of Intelligent Content Management.” “Third quarter revenue growth of 5% year-over-year, or 6% in constant currency, came in at the high-end of our guidance,” said Dylan Smith, co-founder and CFO of Box. “With operational discipline built into the core of our company, we drove record gross and operating margins in the quarter. Our efficient cost structure enables us to continue to make meaningful investments in our sales and marketing programs and product roadmap as we deliver the leading Intelligent Content Cloud for the enterprise.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BOX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.