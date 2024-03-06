BOX Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Box, Inc. BOX reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 non-GAAP earnings per share of 42 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.5%. The figure jumped 13.5% year over year.



Total revenues of $262.88 million lagged the consensus mark of $262.92 million. The top line increased 2% year over year (4% growth on a constant currency basis).



Strength in its go-to-market strategy and growing adoption of multi-product offerings contributed well.



Solid momentum in the Content Cloud platform and the growing adoption of Enterprise Plus Suites drove the top-line growth.



Further, the growing momentum of Box AI was positive. Also, Box witnessed signs of stabilization in IT budgets during the reported quarter, which remained a plus.



However, macroeconomic challenges were major concerns.

Box, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Box, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Box, Inc. Quote

Quarter in Detail

Billings were $379.3 million for the reported quarter, increasing 6% year over year (10% growth on a constant currency basis).



Deferred revenues were $586.9 million in the fiscal fourth quarter, increasing 4% from the prior fiscal-year quarter (7% growth on a constant currency basis).



BOX saw an 81% attach rate for its Suites, up 900 basis points (bps) year over year.



Box’s net retention rate was 101% at the end of the fiscal fourth quarter, down 700 bps year over year due to macroeconomic challenges.



The remaining performance obligations as of Jan 31, 2024, were $1.305 billion, up 5% on a year-over-year basis (9% growth on a constant currency basis).

Operating Results

Non-GAAP gross margin was 78.4%, contracting 10 bps from the same-quarter level in the previous year.



Box’s operating expenses of $178.99 million increased 1.8% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, the figure contracted 40 bps from the year-ago quarter’s level to 68.1%.



On a non-GAAP basis, the company recorded an operating margin of 26.7%, which expanded 70 bps from the prior-year quarter’s level.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jan 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $383.7 million, up from $377.9 million as of Oct 31, 2023.



BOX’s short-term investments amounted to $96.9 million, up from $61.8 million in the previous fiscal quarter.



Accounts receivables amounted to $281.5 million at the end of the fiscal fourth quarter, which increased from $166.9 million at the end of the prior fiscal quarter.



Non-current debt was pegged at $370.8 million at the reported quarter’s end compared with $370.3 million at the previous quarter’s end.



Box generated $89.3 million in cash from operations in the fiscal fourth quarter, up from $71.8 million in the previous fiscal quarter.



BOX generated a free cash flow of $81.3 million in the reported quarter.

Guidance

For first-quarter fiscal 2025, Box expects revenues between $261 million and $263 million, suggesting a 4% rise at the high end of the range from the prior fiscal year’s reported figure. The constant currency growth rate is pegged at 7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pinned at $261.89 million.



On a non-GAAP basis, BOX projects earnings per share in the range of 35-36 cents. The guidance includes an expected foreign exchange headwind of 4 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at 38 cents.



The non-GAAP operating margin for the fiscal first quarter is expected to be 25%.



For fiscal 2025, the company expects revenue in the band of $1.08-$1.085 billion, indicating an increase of 5% from the last fiscal year’s reading at the high end of the range. The constant currency growth rate is pegged at 6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pinned at $1.08 billion.



BOX anticipates non-GAAP earnings per share in the band of $1.53-$1.57, including an expected foreign exchange headwind of 10 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.70 per share.



The non-GAAP operating margin for the full fiscal year is expected to be 27%.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Box carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are CrowdStrike CRWD, Badger Meter BMI and AMETEK AME. Each stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Shares of CrowdStrike have gained 146.6% in the past year. The long-term earnings growth rate for CRWD is 36.07%



Shares of Badger Meter have gained 33.5% in the past year. The long-term earnings growth rate for BMI is 12.27%.



Shares of AMETEK have gained 26% in the past year. The long-term earnings growth rate for AME is 9.19%.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AMETEK, Inc. (AME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Box, Inc. (BOX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CrowdStrike (CRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.