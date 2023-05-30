Box Q1 Earnings, Revenues Beat Estimate

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Box, Inc. (BOX) on Tuesday posted first-quarter earnings and revenue that beat the Street estimates.

The first-quarter net income came in at $8.4 million or $0.02 per share, after reporting a loss of $4.69 million or $0.06 per share in the same period a year earlier.

Adjusted income was $47.51 million or $0.32 per share, compared to the $35.53 million or $0.23 per share the prior year. It surpassed the analyst consensus estimate of $0.27 per share.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose to $251.9 million from $238.4 million last year, exceeding the analyst consensus estimate of $249.25 million.

The company expects revenue in the range of $260 million to $262 million for the fiscal second quarter versus the analyst consensus of $260.30 million. For the next quarter, the company expects earnings per share in the range of $0.34 to $0.35 versus the analyst consensus of $0.33.

Tuesday, the stock closed at $28.02 in regular trading hours, up 1.01% or $0.28 a share, on The New York Stock Exchange.

