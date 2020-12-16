BOX Opens R&D Facility in Poland, Growth Plans on Track

Box, Inc. BOX recently announced the opening of its first Research and Development Engineering site in Warsaw, Poland.



The site will focus on expanding Box’s engineering capabilities. The provider of cloud content management platform plans to innovate and develop new products at this facility. The company, however, did not disclose the amount of investment for this project.



The site is expected to employ up to 150 local employees over the next two years. The hiring will be done across multiple functional areas including engineering, web development and people operations, among others.



In addition, it has appointed an engineering veteran, Rafal Szczepanski, to lead local operations.

Box, Inc. Price and Consensus

Box, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Box, Inc. Quote

Bottom Line

Box is currently enriching cloud content management and AI platforms by developing a rich technology partner ecosystem. Its platform is presently integrating with some of the biggest enterprise technology providers such as Microsoft, Apple, IBM, Google and Salesforce.



Over the past few years, the company has been making constant efforts to grow add-on products and expand on an international basis.



Box made its foray in Europe in 2012. Since then, it has made sincere efforts to expand therein. Currently, the company employs 200 engineers in Europe.



Markedly, it continues to expand international presence with more than 2,000 global employees based in the Americas, APAC and Europe.



The recent R&D facility complements the company’s innovative efforts and will likely lend support to its product developments, as the region offers skilled labor at reasonable rates.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Box carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include The Trade Desk Inc. TTD, Dropbox, Inc. DBX and Inuvo, Inc. INUV, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Long-term earnings growth for The Trade Desk, Dropbox, and Inuvo is currently projected at 25%, 40.9% and 30%, respectively.

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.



You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.



Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Inuvo, Inc (INUV): Free Stock Analysis Report



Box, Inc. (BOX): Free Stock Analysis Report



The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD): Free Stock Analysis Report



Dropbox, Inc. (DBX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.