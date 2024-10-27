Box Office Battle: ‘Venon: The Last Dance’ wins weekend with $51M debut

“Box Office Battle” is The Fly’s weekly roundup of what movies topped the weekend’s box office.
Sony’s (SONY) “Venon: The Last Dance” won this weekend at the North American box office with a $51M debut, which was slightly behind expectations. Overseas, the final title in Sony’s franchise earned and estimated $124M for a global cume of $175M.
BOX OFFICE RUNNER-UPS: Paramount’s (PARA) “Smile 2” fell to number 2 with $9.4M for a 10-day domestic total of $40.7M. Behind it were DreamWorks Animation and Comcast (CMCSA) subsidiary Universal’s “The Wild Robot” and the Vatican-set thriller “Conclave,” both tied at number 4 with an estimated $6.5M. Rounding out the top five, “We Live in Time” grossed another $4.8M from 2,968 theaters.
WEEKEND BOX OFFICE:
1. “Venon: The Last Dance” – $51M
2. “Smile 2” – $9.4M
3. “The Wild Robot” – $6.5M
3. “Conclave” – $6.5M
5. “We Live in Time” – $4.8M
Other publicly traded companies in filmmaking include Disney (DIS), Lionsgate’s (LGF.B), Warner Bros. (WBD), Apple (AAPL), and Amazon (AMZN).
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on WBD:
- Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Set to Go Live in Germany
- QQQ ETF Update, 10/24/2024
- U.S. video game spending fell 6% year-over-year in September, says Circana
- Box Office Battle: ‘Smile 2’ wins weekend with $23 opening
- Disney’s (NYSE:DIS) New Pass Leaves Concern All Around
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.