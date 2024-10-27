Box Office Battle: ‘Venon: The Last Dance’ wins weekend with $51M debut

“Box Office Battle” is The Fly’s weekly roundup of what movies topped the weekend’s box office.

Sony’s (SONY) “Venon: The Last Dance” won this weekend at the North American box office with a $51M debut, which was slightly behind expectations. Overseas, the final title in Sony’s franchise earned and estimated $124M for a global cume of $175M.

BOX OFFICE RUNNER-UPS: Paramount’s (PARA) “Smile 2” fell to number 2 with $9.4M for a 10-day domestic total of $40.7M. Behind it were DreamWorks Animation and Comcast (CMCSA) subsidiary Universal’s “The Wild Robot” and the Vatican-set thriller “Conclave,” both tied at number 4 with an estimated $6.5M. Rounding out the top five, “We Live in Time” grossed another $4.8M from 2,968 theaters.

WEEKEND BOX OFFICE:

1. “Venon: The Last Dance” – $51M

2. “Smile 2” – $9.4M

3. “The Wild Robot” – $6.5M

3. “Conclave” – $6.5M

5. “We Live in Time” – $4.8M

Other publicly traded companies in filmmaking include Disney (DIS), Lionsgate’s (LGF.B), Warner Bros. (WBD), Apple (AAPL), and Amazon (AMZN).

