Box Office Battle: ‘Venon: The Last Dance’ stays number 1

“Box Office Battle” is The Fly’s weekly roundup of what movies topped the weekend’s box office.

Sony’s (SONY) “Venon: The Last Dance” won this weekend at the North American box office with another $26.1M in its second outing, as the movie earns a total $90M domestically. Overseas, the final title in Sony’s franchise grossed an estimated $68.4M for a foreign cume of $227M and $317M globally.

BOX OFFICE RUNNER-UPS: DreamWorks Animation and Comcast (CMCSA) subsidiary Universal’s “The Wild Robot” places number 2 in its sixth weekend with another $7.6M. Behind it was Paramount’s (PARA) “Smile 2” with $6.8M from 3,235 theaters. Vatican-set thriller “Conclave” placed number 4, grossing an estimated $5.3M in its sophomore outing. Rounding out the top five, Sony’s “Here” open to $5M from 2,642 locations.

WEEKEND BOX OFFICE:

“Venon: The Last Dance” – $26.1M “The Wild Robot” – $7.6M “Smile 2” – $6.8M “Conclave” – $5.3M “Here” – $5M

Other publicly traded companies in filmmaking include Disney (DIS), Lionsgate’s (LGF.B), Warner Bros. (WBD), Apple (AAPL), and Amazon (AMZN).

