News & Insights

Stocks
AAPL

Box Office Battle: ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ stays number 1

November 10, 2024 — 05:15 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

“Box Office Battle” is The Fly’s weekly roundup of what movies topped the weekend’s box office.

Sony’s (SONY) “Venom: The Last Dance” won the post-presidential election weekend at the North American box office with another $16.2M in its third outing for a domestic cume of $114.8M. Overseas, the movie earned about $33M for a foreign tally of $279.4M and $394.2M globally.

BOX OFFICE RUNNER-UPS: Lionsgate’s (LGF.B) “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” placed number 2 with a $11.1M debut. Behind it was A24’s psychological horror pic “Heretic,” opening to $11M from 3,221 locations. DreamWorks Animation and Comcast (CMCSA) subsidiary Universal’s “The Wild Robot” placed number 4 in its seventh weekend with another $6.7M for a domestic total of $130.9M and $292M globally. Rounding out the top five, Paramount’s (PARA) “Smile 2” grossed an estimated $5M for a domestic cume of $60.5M and $123.6M worldwide.

WEEKEND BOX OFFICE:

  1. “Venom: The Last Dance” – $16.2M
  2. “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” – $11.1M
  3. “Heretic” – $11M
  4. “The Wild Robot” – $6.7M
  5. “Smile 2” – $5M

Other publicly traded companies in filmmaking include Disney (DIS), Warner Bros. (WBD), Apple (AAPL), and Amazon (AMZN).

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WBD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL
AMZN
CMCSA
DIS
LGF.A
LGF.B
PARA
PARAA
SNEJF
SONY
WBD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.