Box Office Battle: ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ stays number 1

“Box Office Battle” is The Fly’s weekly roundup of what movies topped the weekend’s box office.
Sony’s (SONY) “Venom: The Last Dance” won the post-presidential election weekend at the North American box office with another $16.2M in its third outing for a domestic cume of $114.8M. Overseas, the movie earned about $33M for a foreign tally of $279.4M and $394.2M globally.
BOX OFFICE RUNNER-UPS: Lionsgate’s (LGF.B) “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” placed number 2 with a $11.1M debut. Behind it was A24’s psychological horror pic “Heretic,” opening to $11M from 3,221 locations. DreamWorks Animation and Comcast (CMCSA) subsidiary Universal’s “The Wild Robot” placed number 4 in its seventh weekend with another $6.7M for a domestic total of $130.9M and $292M globally. Rounding out the top five, Paramount’s (PARA) “Smile 2” grossed an estimated $5M for a domestic cume of $60.5M and $123.6M worldwide.
WEEKEND BOX OFFICE:
- “Venom: The Last Dance” – $16.2M
- “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” – $11.1M
- “Heretic” – $11M
- “The Wild Robot” – $6.7M
- “Smile 2” – $5M
Other publicly traded companies in filmmaking include Disney (DIS), Warner Bros. (WBD), Apple (AAPL), and Amazon (AMZN).
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on WBD:
- Warner Bros. Discovery call volume above normal and directionally bullish
- Funko, Warner Bros. Discovery collaborate on ‘Harry Potter’ Pop! Yourself line
- Nvidia trades on Dow for first time, Rivian reports downbeat Q3: Morning Buzz
- Warner Bros. Discovery price target raised to $9 from $8 at Macquarie
- Warner Bros. Discovery price target raised to $10 from $8 at Barclays
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.