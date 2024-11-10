Box Office Battle: ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ stays number 1

“Box Office Battle” is The Fly’s weekly roundup of what movies topped the weekend’s box office.

Sony’s (SONY) “Venom: The Last Dance” won the post-presidential election weekend at the North American box office with another $16.2M in its third outing for a domestic cume of $114.8M. Overseas, the movie earned about $33M for a foreign tally of $279.4M and $394.2M globally.

BOX OFFICE RUNNER-UPS: Lionsgate’s (LGF.B) “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” placed number 2 with a $11.1M debut. Behind it was A24’s psychological horror pic “Heretic,” opening to $11M from 3,221 locations. DreamWorks Animation and Comcast (CMCSA) subsidiary Universal’s “The Wild Robot” placed number 4 in its seventh weekend with another $6.7M for a domestic total of $130.9M and $292M globally. Rounding out the top five, Paramount’s (PARA) “Smile 2” grossed an estimated $5M for a domestic cume of $60.5M and $123.6M worldwide.

WEEKEND BOX OFFICE:

“Venom: The Last Dance” – $16.2M “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” – $11.1M “Heretic” – $11M “The Wild Robot” – $6.7M “Smile 2” – $5M

Other publicly traded companies in filmmaking include Disney (DIS), Warner Bros. (WBD), Apple (AAPL), and Amazon (AMZN).

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WBD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.