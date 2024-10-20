Box Office Battle: ‘Smile 2’ wins weekend with $23 opening

“Box Office Battle” is The Fly’s weekly roundup of what movies topped the weekend’s box office.

Paramount’s (PARA) “Smile 2” won this weekend at the North American box office with a $23M debut from 3,619 locations. Overseas, the film grossed an estimated $23M as well. “Smile 2” sports a B CinemaScore from audiences, versus the B- the first movie received.

BOX OFFICE RUNNER-UPS: DreamWorks Animation and Comcast (CMCSA) subsidiary Universal’s “The Wild Robot” stayed at number 2 with another $10.1M in its fourth weekend as it crossed the $100M mark domestically. Behind it was Cineverse and Icon Events’ “Terrifier 3” with $9.3M for a domestic cume of $36M. Warner Bros.’ (WBD) “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” placed number 4 with $5M. Rounding out the top five, “We Live in Time” grossed an estimated $4.2M from 985 theaters.

WEEKEND BOX OFFICE:

“Smile 2” – $423M “The Wild Robot” – $10.1M “Terrifier 3” – $9.3M “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” – $5M “We Live in Time” – $4.2M

Other publicly traded companies in filmmaking include Disney (DIS), Lionsgate’s (LGF.B), Sony (SONY), Apple (AAPL), and Amazon (AMZN).

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WBD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.